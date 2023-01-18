New York, January 18: Microsoft announced on Wednesday it is laying off 10,000 workers, almost five per cent of its total workforce, to align its cost structure with revenue and customer demand, the latest company to cut jobs after technology giants like Facebook and Amazon.

Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella, in communication with employees, said the company will align its cost structure with revenue and customer demand. Microsoft Layoffs: Software Giant to Sack About 11,000 Employees Today, Says Report.

“Today, we are making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs” through the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. Goldman Sachs Begins Layoffs, Fires More Than 3,000 Employees After Calling Them for '7:30 AM Business Meetings'.

“This represents less than 5 per cent of our total employee base. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted,” Nadella said. The bloodbath in the tech sector that began last year is continuing into 2023 and Microsoft is the latest technology company to undertake massive layoffs.

Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp laid off more than 11,000 workers or about 13 per cent of its workforce in November. Amazon is laying off more than 18,000 employees as global economic uncertainty forces companies to trim costs and restructure operations.

