Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Interior announced that the UAE authorities have arrested in record time the three perpetrators involved in the murder of Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan national according to his identification documents at the time of entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident. The Ministry reiterated the UAE's unwavering capability to decisively address any attempts to undermine the security and stability of its society.

The Ministry further explained that upon receiving a missing person report from the victim's family, a specialised search and investigation team was promptly assembled. This led to the discovery of the victim's body, the identification and arrest of the perpetrators, and the initiation of the necessary legal procedures. Full details of the incident will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the investigations.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE and its institutions are fully committed to safeguarding the safety and security of its citizens, residents, and visitors. It highlighted that the nation's security apparatus maintains the highest standards of security and safety, which have been fundamental to the UAE since its founding.

The Ministry also stressed that it will utilise all legal powers to respond decisively and without leniency to any actions or attempts that threaten societal stability. Furthermore, it reaffirmed its readiness to implement all necessary deterrent measures to protect social harmony and peaceful coexistence, strictly adhering to the nation's laws and regulations. (ANI/WAM)

