Oslo, November 24: A former village doctor in Norway, Arne Bye, 55, is standing trial for what is being called the country's largest sex scandal. Bye is accused of raping 87 women and abusing his position to obtain sexual contact with 94 victims, including two minors, over a span of 20 years. His alleged crimes were recorded on over 6,000 hours of video footage seized during the investigation.

Dailymail reported that the victims, aged between 14 and 67 at the time, were reportedly assaulted during gynecological examinations at his clinic in Frosta, a small town of 2,600 residents where Bye had long been a trusted public figure. According to the indictment, he allegedly used non-medical objects such as deodorant-like and cylindrical items during invasive procedures, actions described as unnecessary and painful. One victim, referred to as "Woman 18," recounted being subjected to an invasive examination after visiting Bye for a sore throat. Despite her discomfort, she complied because he was her doctor. She testified that the pain was so severe she thought she might die.

The prosecution has presented video evidence, some of which shows Bye positioning cameras around patients before beginning his examinations. Prosecutor Richard Haugen Lyng described the evidentiary situation as unique due to the abundance of recorded material, much of it graphic. Bye has admitted to filming the appointments, claiming it was to protect himself from potential lawsuits, though he denies watching the videos outside the context of the case.

In court, Bye pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and 35 charges of abuse of position but denies most other allegations. The trial has heard from multiple victims, including one who said Bye conducted repeated and lengthy examinations despite her having no abdominal complaints.

Another victim testified that her sister and daughter were also among the alleged victims. The investigation began in 2022 after health authorities alerted police about Bye's suspicious behaviour.

Concerns about him had been raised as early as 2006 by a gynecologist at a nearby hospital, but no formal action was taken until charges were filed in 2023. Despite the severity of the accusations, Bye has not been remanded in custody, though police continue to monitor him. The trial, which has deeply shaken the Frosta community, remains ongoing. Bye faces a potential 21-year prison sentence if convicted.

