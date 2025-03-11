Port Louis, Mar 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gifted Holy Sangam Water from Mahakumbh to Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool and a Banarasi saree from Varanasi to his wife.

The prime minister gifted Holy Sangam Water from Mahakumbh in a Brass and Copper pot to Gokhool.

Modi, who arrived in Mauritius early Tuesday on a two-day State Visit, also gave Gokhool several others gifts, including Makhana -- a super food from Bihar.

The prime minister gifted a Banarasi saree in a Sadeli box to Brinda Gokhool, the wife of the Mauritian president.

The Banarasi saree from Varanasi, a symbol of luxury and cultural heritage, is known for its fine silk, intricate brocades, and opulent zari work.

Complementing the saree was a Sadeli box from Gujarat featuring intricate inlay work, designed to store precious sarees, jewellery, or keepsakes.

Before meeting President Gokhool, the prime minister met his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam and both the leaders planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

Earlier, the prime minister received a warm welcome at the airport upon his arrival in the country after nearly a decade. Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

His Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam and other leaders gave a ceremonial welcome, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This shows the strong relationship of India and Mauritius," he posted on X.

After paying homage to Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Modi met the president and will participate in the State lunch, Jaiswal said.

