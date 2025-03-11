Port Louis, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Mauritius handed over some precious gifts to the country's President Dharam Gokhool and his wife. This included Gangajal (from the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj) packed in a brass and copper pot and Bihar’s superfood Makhana to Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool while a Banarasi saree for his wife. PM Modi extended the gifts to the Mauritius President during their heartfelt interaction. The Indian PM’s gift to the wife of Mauritius President – was a Banarasi saree, wrapped in a Sadeli box.

The Banarasi saree, originating from Varanasi, is a symbol of luxury and cultural heritage, known for its fine silk, intricate brocades, and opulent zari work. This exquisite saree comes in a royal blue shade, adorned with silver zari motifs, a broad zari border, and a richly detailed pallu, making it ideal for weddings, festivals, and grand celebrations. The Sadeli box that contained the Banarasi saree is made in Gujarat and has intricate inlay work, designed to store precious sarees, jewellery, or keepsakes. PM Narendra Modi Gifts Holy Ganga Water From ‘Maha Kumbh’ to Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool in Port Louis (Watch Video).

PM Modi’s Gifts to Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool and Wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a Banarasi silk saree in a Sadeli box to the wife of the President of Mauritius, Dharam Gokhool. The Banarasi saree, originating from Varanasi, is known for its fine silk and zari work, while the Sadeli box from Gujarat features intricate… pic.twitter.com/Fex74JD0kA — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 11, 2025

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met his Mauritius counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Both leaders planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, a move signifying their shared goals and vision of a greener and brighter future for both nations. PM Narendra Modi Plants Bael Tree at Mauritius' SSR Botanical Garden as part of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative (See Pic).

PM Modi also took to X to laud this gesture by the Mauritius PM. “Humbled by the heartfelt gesture of my friend, Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam, in taking part in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’— a tribute to nature, motherhood and sustainability,” PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi was given a rousing reception at the airport upon his arrival in the country, nearly after a decade. The last time, PM Modi visited Mauritius was in 2015.

