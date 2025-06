Dubai [UAE], June 24 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the 2024-2025 cohort of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Programme, launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), part of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that developing innovative leaders who can shape the future remains a national priority and a key pillar of the UAE's approach to progress. By empowering national talent across sectors, the UAE continues to strengthen its global standing and enable institutions to keep pace with advancements across sectors.

Also Read | Iran Military Commander Ali Fadavi Arrested for Spying for Israel? Know Truth As Rumours Go Viral.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said, "I am proud of this new cohort of ambitious national leaders from both the public and private sectors. They embody the positive initiative, responsibility, and commitment to personal and institutional growth, as well as to public service, that our people demonstrate daily. Hundreds of leaders have now graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Program. We remain committed to nurturing innovative leaders who have the courage to take bold decisions and challenge conventional thinking."

The programme is designed to develop and empower aspiring Emirati leaders for key positions and strategic project management, across public and private sector organisations.

Also Read | Major Disaster To Hit on July 5? 'New Baba Vanga' Ryo Tatsuki Predicts Mega-Tsunami, Chilling Prediction Sparks Panic.

Founded on the vision and methodology of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the programme featured a series of comprehensive leadership experiences that blend thought, practical application, and global perspectives, with individual and group mentoring. A total of 60 Emirati leaders and global experts provided oversight and mentorship, in collaboration with leading international universities and centres.

The programme offered an international trip that included a visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, where participants received training in discipline, decisiveness, and field leadership.

Participants in the 2024-2025 cohort submitted a practical application focused on six transformative projects across health, education, the economy, quality of life, tourism, infrastructure, and community sectors.

Launched in 2017, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Programme develops leaders who champion innovation, drive transformative change in workplaces, and contribute to shaping the future.

Since 2003, the MBRCLD has delivered impactful programmes that cultivate well-rounded, adaptable leaders equipped to navigate change and address future challenges with competence and foresight. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)