Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honours the winners of the 2024 Government Excellence Award for their contributions to the UAE's growth. (Photo: WAM)

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2024.

The event was attended by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior; and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that government excellence is a deeply ingrained culture in the UAE, embodying the country's unwavering commitment to serving its community and providing the highest standards of living for its citizens and residents.

He stated, "Excellence is not just a goal; it is a way of life in the UAE. It reflects the vision of the UAE President, to establish a government that not only meets ambitions but anticipates the future. Today, we celebrate achievements, but more importantly, we reaffirm that our journey of excellence knows no bounds."

He further remarked, "Innovation in government is no longer a luxury; it is an imperative. Today, we honour those who have turned challenges into opportunities, crafting transformative solutions that set new benchmarks for government services. This award is not merely a celebration; it is a declaration that our future will be built on creativity and an unyielding determination to achieve the extraordinary."

He said, "While we celebrate the winners today, we remind ourselves that this is not the finish line but the beginning of a new chapter in our pursuit of excellence. Excellence is a journey without end--a shared responsibility that demands the adoption of best practices and the relentless pursuit of innovation and ambition. Our nation deserves the very best, and our people deserve nothing less than exceptionalism in all that we do."

He presented the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash to individuals with outstanding national achievements and inspiring contributions to excellence and the advancement of the UAE.

Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, received the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash. Sheikh Ammar exemplifies dedicated leadership, tirelessly working to position Ajman's government as an integrated and dynamic partner with the UAE federal government.

As a chairman of the Executive Council in 2003, Ammar has prioritised alignment with the federal government, focusing on sustainable development and community well-being. His leadership has driven several strategic initiatives, including "Ajman Vision 2021" and "Ajman Vision 2030," both of which are closely aligned with the UAE's national priorities. He also established the Ajman Excellence Program to foster a culture of innovation and excellence within government institutions.

Ammar has spearheaded transformative initiatives inspired by federal best practices. These include adopting the Global Star Rating System for services, resulting in several Ajman service centres earning prestigious ratings, including 7-star classifications, demonstrating a commitment to world-class service delivery.

Ammar launched the Mystery Shopper initiative to enhance transparency and customer satisfaction, as well as the Zero Bureaucracy Programme to streamline processes and improve efficiency. Additionally, he established the Private Education Coordination Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Education to ensure the quality of private education in Ajman. Ammar's efforts reflect his dedication to fostering a strong partnership between Ajman and the UAE federal government, embodying the nation's vision of excellence and leadership.

He also presented the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash to Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

Theyab is at the helm of key national projects, including the Etihad Rail initiative, a sustainable land transport system that connects the UAE's emirates and strengthens Gulf economic integration. Valued at AED 200 billion, the project is a cornerstone of the UAE's National Rail Program, aimed at seamless connectivity within the GCC to support economic cohesion and mobility across the region.

As Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, Theyab launched the "Emirates Villages" project, committing AED 1 billion to develop 10 villages, including Qidfa and Masfout, with a focus on enhancing tourism and improving quality of life. The initiative includes 50 development projects, training 200 young men and women, and forging partnerships with the private sector worth AED 300 million to support development efforts in these villages.

Additionally, Theyab introduced a comprehensive AED 500 million community-focused package, designed to benefit all segments of society. Key initiatives include establishing 10 community councils, 10 senior citizen spaces, and a Child Content Academy to preserve Arabic language and identity. Programs under this package also include forming a UAE Youth Council for Humanitarian Work, identifying and nurturing 10,000 sports talents, and developing three community sports facilities.

Theyab's leadership embodies a visionary approach, prioritising sustainable development and youth empowerment at the core of the UAE's path to global leadership. Through his roles with the Emirates Foundation and the Arab Youth Centre, he has demonstrated unwavering dedication to enhancing opportunities and skills for the UAE's youth. His focus on improving living standards through sustainable development models, such as the Emirates Villages, highlights his commitment to advancing the UAE's long-term growth and prosperity.

In addition to recognising individual achievements, Mohammed bin Rashid also honoured several federal entities under the institutional category. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the Leading Federal Entity Award for ministries with over 500 employees, while the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Finance were awarded the Leading Federal Entity Award for Excellence in Sustainability.

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured the winning federal entities. The Ministry of Economy received the Leading Federal Entity Award in the category of ministries with fewer than 500 employees. In the category of entities with more than 500 employees, the Central Bank of the UAE and the General Civil Aviation Authority were awarded.

The Leading Federal Entity Award for entities with fewer than 500 employees was presented to the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority. Additionally, the Most Improved Entity Award, which recognises entities that have achieved a significant leap in performance, was awarded to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the General Pension and Social Security Authority.

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the ceremony, presented the "Pride of the Emirates" medal to Emirati citizens who have made exceptional contributions to their communities across various fields, delivering invaluable services to humanity and achieving remarkable individual accomplishments.

The "Pride of the Emirates" medal was awarded to Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Research and Development, and Chairman of the Advanced Technology Research Council and EDGE Group.

Al Bannai leads advanced technology research and has been instrumental in attracting the world's brightest minds, both locally and internationally, to establish a knowledge-based economy and position the UAE as a global hub for research and advanced technology development. He is recognised as one of the world's leaders in advanced technologies, spearheading ground-breaking initiatives in artificial intelligence.

The "Pride of the Emirates" medal was also awarded to Rafia Obaid Ghubash, a pioneering figure in community service. Ghubash is the founder of the Women's Museum, which documents the contributions of Emirati women across all sectors.

She was the first Emirati psychiatrist at Rashid Hospital, later serving as Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at UAE University in Al Ain, and subsequently as President of the Arabian Gulf University in Bahrain.

Additionally, Ghubash founded the UAE Art Museum, which highlights the country's artistic movement. She remains active in medical research, cultural publications, and historical documentation. Notably, the "Encyclopaedia of Emirati Women" is among her most distinguished works in this field.

Hamdan bin Mohammed honoured the recipients of the institutional awards in the sub-categories, recognising the remarkable achievements and contributions of various government entities.

The Best Entity Contributing to the UAE's Global Leadership and Competitiveness Award was presented to the Ministry of Economy for its outstanding efforts in advancing the UAE's international standing and competitiveness. This award acknowledges entities that achieve significant milestones in positioning the UAE as a global leader.

The Best Entity in Adopting Innovative Solutions Award was awarded to the Ministry of Interior, recognising its success in leveraging innovation to achieve exceptional results and enhance operational efficiency.

The Best Entity in Customer Service Award went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commending its proactive approach to developing innovative services, implementing effective solutions, and improving service delivery mechanisms to enhance customer experiences.

The Best Entity in Developing Legislation and Regulations Award was conferred on the Ministry of Finance for its excellence in formulating adaptive and forward-looking legislation. These initiatives enhance governmental readiness, address future challenges, and positively impact the quality of life in the community.

The Best Entity in Adopting Transformational Thinking Award was also presented to the Ministry of Interior. This honour recognises the Ministry's ability to implement large-scale transformative projects that align with the UAE's future-focused strategies.

The Best Entity in Partnership and Integration Award was awarded to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for its exemplary role in fostering meaningful partnerships with the private sector and the community. The Ministry has also excelled in promoting collaboration with government entities to design innovative services and solutions.

Finally, the Best Entity in Youth Empowerment Award was presented to the Ministry of Interior for its dedication to empowering young people. The Ministry's initiatives have supported youth in excelling in their careers and unlocking their full potential.

Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the distinguished winners in the "Leadership Categories." The Prime Minister's Medal for Best Undersecretary was awarded to Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh from the Ministry of Economy, recognising his exceptional contributions. Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security received the Prime Minister's Medal for Best Director General, acknowledging his leadership and dedication.

Juma Mohammed Al Kait from the Ministry of Economy was presented with the Prime Minister's Medal for Best Assistant Undersecretary for his remarkable service. Mohammed Yousef Al Ramsi from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority was honoured with the Prime Minister's Medal for Best Executive Director.

In the category of Leadership Excellence for Department Directors, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was recognised with the Prime Minister's Medal for his outstanding achievements.

Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured the recipients of the Prime Minister's Medals, which highlight the exceptional talents driving government excellence. Saif Khamis Al Mazrouei from the Ministry of Interior and Saeed Hassan Al Marashdeh from the Ministry of Justice were both awarded the Prime Minister's Medal for Best Specialist, honouring their contributions to their respective fields.

In the field of Government Communication, Reem Sabah Qambar from the Ministry of Interior was recognised with the Prime Minister's Medal for her impactful work. Captain Rashid bin Hamdan Al Nuaimi from the Ministry of Interior was awarded the Prime Minister's Medal for Youth, celebrating his dedication and achievements.

Additionally, Mariam Sultan Salem Al Zaabi from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure received the Prime Minister's Medal in the Customer Happiness category, acknowledging her efforts to enhance the quality of government services and ensure public satisfaction.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured the distinguished recipients of the Prime Minister's Medals during the ceremony. Abdullah Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri was recognised with the Prime Minister's Medal for Outstanding Ambassador, while Amna Mahmoud Mohammed Fikri received the Prime Minister's Medal for Outstanding Female Ambassador.

The Prime Minister's Medal for Best School Principal was awarded to Salama Khalfan Obaid Al Mazrouei from the Ministry of Education. Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Siyabi, also from the Ministry of Education, earned the Prime Minister's Medal for Best Teacher. Additionally, Saqr Abdullah Al Mualla from the Emirates Health Services was honoured with the Prime Minister's Medal for Best Doctor. (ANI/WAM)

