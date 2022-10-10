Tbilisi [Georgia], October 10 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi met Georgian Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili on Monday as both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthen ties in the field of culture, education, trade and tourism.

The ministers also conveyed warm wishes to each other on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Georgia.

"Pleasure to meet Georgian Foreign Minister Mr Ilia Darchiashvili @iliadarch today. Conveyed warm wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations," wrote Lekhi on Twitter.

Moreover, the two sides also exchanged views on issues concerning Indian students and farmers.

Furthermore, the MoS also met the First Deputy Chairman of Parliament of Georgia, George Volski and the Chairman of the India-Georgia friendship Group, Giorgi Amilakhvari.

Reiterating the commitment to enhance bilateral ties between the two nations in political, cultural and educational domains, the leaders discussed parliamentary cooperation between India and Georgia.

Taking to Twitter, MoS Lekhi said, "Happy to meet Mr George Volski, First Deputy Chairman of Parliament of Georgia & Mr Giorgi Amilakhvari, Chairman of India-Georgia Friendship Group. Discussed parliamentary cooperation & reiterated our commitment to enhancing our bilateral ties in political, cultural & educational spheres."

Minister of State for External Affairs Lekhi is on a visit to Georgia from October 10-11. This is the first visit of MoS to Georgia. Bilateral relations with Georgia have intensified after the historic visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last year.

Following the visit to Georgia, MoS Lekhi will be leading the Indian delegation to the 6th Summit meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

As one of the founding members of CICA, India has supported CICA's initiatives, including organizing and participating in various CICA activities, the press release added.

On the sidelines of the CICA Summit, MOS will also have some bilateral meetings with senior dignitaries and Ministers from other participating countries, including Kazakhstan.

India has close and friendly ties with Georgia and Kazakhstan underpinned by cultural and historical linkages. MoS visit comes at an opportune time as India marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with both countries. The visit will further reinforce the momentum in India's bilateral relations with these countries. (ANI)

