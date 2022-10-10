Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old fitness trainer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a gym of a residential complex in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the police on Friday arrested the accused, who has been working at the gym since the last four years, an official from Charkop police said.

The 25-year-old woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused had touched her inappropriately on the pretext of training her, and this had taken place on several occasions, he said.

The accused has been arrested and a case of molestation has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

