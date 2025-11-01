New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State [MoS (PM)] for External Affairs and Textiles, is scheduled to embark on a visit to three countries in Latin America and Caribbean Region- Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, from 4-10 November, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During his visit, the MoS (PM) is expected to meet with the political leadership in these countries and discuss issues of mutual interest and review progress in bilateral relations, including measures to promote trade, technology, tourism, development cooperation and capacity building. He is also scheduled to interact with representatives from business and the Indian community.

While in Ecuador, the MoS (PM) will review preparations for establishing a resident Indian Mission in Quito. During his visit to Bolivia, Margherita is scheduled to represent the Government of India at the inauguration of the newly-elected President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia on 8 November 2025 in the administrative capital La Paz.

In Cuba, the Minister would be discussing strengthening bilateral relations, including in the areas of health and medicine, digital public infrastructure and capacity building.

This visit of MoS (PM) for External Affairs and Textiles is envisaged to continue the momentum of our political engagements with Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba, and boost India's longstanding and friendly relations with the these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development.

India-Ecuador established diplomatic relations in 1969. The Embassy of India in Bogota is concurrently accredited to Ecuador. Ecuador initially opened its Embassy in New Delhi in 1973, which functioned till 1977. The Ecuadorean Embassy re-opened in February 2005 and a Consulate General in Mumbai was established in 2013. India and Ecuador signed a Memorandum of Understanding for holding Foreign Office Consultations in 2000. So far, five rounds of Foreign Office Consultations have been held between the two countries in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 (in Delhi) and 2023 (in Quito).

India and Bolivia enjoy friendly and cordial relations. The bilateral exchanges, trade and investment are promising with potential for increasing mutually beneficial cooperation.

India and Cuba enjoy excellent bilateral relations which has been traditionally warm and friendly. India was among the first countries to extend recognition to the new Cuban government following Cuban revolution in January 1959. (ANI)

