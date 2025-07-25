Male [Maldives], July 25 (ANI): Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 4,078 consecutive days in office, making him the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India in consecutive terms -- surpassing the record previously held by former PM Indira Gandhi.

Speaking at the official banquet hosted in honour of PM Modi during his two-day visit to the Maldives, Muizzu praised the Prime Minister's leadership.

"First of all, let me convey my heartiest congratulations to Your Excellency on becoming the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India today," Muizzu said.

"This remarkable milestone, 4078 consecutive days in office, is a testament to your unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to the progress and prosperity of the Indian people," he added.

Notably, PM Modi is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to mark this achievement. Additionally, Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister born after independence and the longest-serving from a non-Hindi state.

Narendra Modi, 74, took oath as Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has served a total of 11 years and 60 days in office till date.

The erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had served for 11 years and 59 days in office in consecutive terms. She held the highest office as Prime Minister of India from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, holds the record for the longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms, spanning 16 years and 286 days, from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964.

The first Prime Minister born after India's independence, Prime Minister Modi, has previously served as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2024.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu, where he held a bilateral meeting with Muizzu and announced several agreements to boost cooperation in trade, agriculture, health, and social welfare, providing the South Asian nation with an extra push in its development journey. (ANI)

