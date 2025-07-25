Mumbai, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the world’s most popular democratic leader, topping the latest Morning Consult approval ratings with a monsterous 75% approval. The data, released on Friday, July 25, by the US-based business intelligence firm, is based on surveys conducted between July 4 and 10, 2025, across major democracies.

Narendra Modi's leadership continues to enjoy widespread trust both in India and abroad, with only 18% disapproving of his performance, and 7% undecided. His dominance in the rankings reinforces his enduring political appeal on the global stage.

PM Modi Tops List of Global Leaders, Check Who All Made It

Trailing behind at a distant second is South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who secured 59% approval barely a month into office. While 29% disapproved of his leadership, 13% remained neutral. His rapid rise on the global approval chart reflects early confidence in his administration.

Argentinian President Javier Milei came in third with 57% support, followed by Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney at 56%, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese with 54%. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump ranked eighth at 44%, despite his recent re-election, suggesting waning approval amid controversial domestic and trade decisions.

The survey ranks democratic leaders based on a seven-day moving average of approval ratings among adults in each country. Other leaders in the top 10 include Poland’s Donald Tusk and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, who secured ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

