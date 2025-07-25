South Park has returned for its 27th season with a bang - and a barrage of controversy. The premiere episode takes direct aim at Donald Trump, using the show’s trademark unapologetic satire to mock the former US president in ways that have both outraged conservatives and sparked intense debate across social media and news platforms. Lizzo Reacts to South Park Referring to Her in Episode About Obesity, Says ‘Damn, I’m Really That B*tch’ (Watch Video).

In the episode, Trump is fictionalised as suing the town of South Park for resisting government-mandated Christian education - a storyline that parodies his notorious fondness for litigation against critics and institutions.

The Bedroom Scene With Satan

The most talked-about and most controversial scene in the episode features an animated version of Trump naked in bed with Satan, which, if you are a fan of the show, you would know is an outrageous visual callback to South Park’s earlier portrayal of Saddam Hussein in a similarly provocative setup. What's more, he is shown completely nude, including showing he has a tiny errr... penis.

Viral Clip From 'South Park' Season 27 Premiere

Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who LOVES the way the South Park guys absolutely cooked trump in their test season premiere, he is going to HATE the accurate size depiction of his tiny member. Be a shame if everyone retweeted this.https://t.co/tiPMSHyR78 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2025

The episode doesn’t stop there. It explores Trump’s controversial international image, with satirical scenes of him mocking other countries, threatening military conflict, and navigating issues like censorship and corporate capitulation. This also includes thinly veiled digs at the real-life compromises made by media networks, including South Park’s own broadcaster, Paramount, under political or commercial pressure. Even Trump's alleged inclusion in the now mysterious Epstein list also gets referred to among the jokes, which also includes a visual gag of a portrait of Trump assaulting a sheep!

The Even More Outrageous Trump PSA

The South Park's savage attacks on Trump didn't end with parodying him in animated form. They also released a mock PSA ad featuring a realist AI depiction off Trump wandering in the desert under the hot sun, and alluding his heat-soaked wandering to that of Jesus Christ's struggles. South Park’s Stan Marsh Takes Dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Teaser of Season 26, Calls Them ‘Dumb Prince and His Stupid Wife’ (Watch Video).

As Trump moves on, he sheds his clothes one by one till he is completely naked and falls on the sand on his back. That's where the ad gets even more outrageous when they show his 'tiny d*ck' talking to him and encouraging him to walk on. The ad ends with the message - 'He Gets Us. All of Us.'

The White House Response

As the South Park episode became viral, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers issued a statement saying, "This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."

'South Park' Creators Issue Mock Apology

During their panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con International, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were asked about the controversies surrounding the Season 27 premiere. Parker replied with a long stare, "We’re terribly sorry," while clearly not being apologetic.

When asked if they got any notes from Paramount about the episode before it was aired, Stone replied, "They said, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not gonna blur the penis'."

