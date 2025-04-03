Mandalay [Myanmar], April 3 (ANI): Chief Minister of Myanmar's Mandalay division, Myo Aung, on Thursday visited the Indian Army Field Hospital set up as part of the humanitarian efforts, Operation Brahma, after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the second largest city of the country.

According to a statement by the Indian Army, Anung engaged with the patients and lauded India's humanitarian efforts during the time of the disaster.

During his visit, Myo Aung met all admitted patients, offering support and expressing "deep sorrow for the injuries sustained by them and their families" following the recent natural disaster.

The Chief Minister extended "heartfelt gratitude" to the Indian Medical Contingent for their tireless service, acknowledging their critical role in providing round-the-clock medical care to the affected population.

The Indian Army Field Hospital continues its unwavering commitment, reinforcing the humanitarian bond between India and Myanmar under Operation Brahma.

As of Wednesday evening, 145 patients have been treated, with 34 admitted for further care. The medical team has conducted 550 laboratory investigations, 33 X-rays, and five surgeries, ensuring comprehensive treatment for all cases, according to an Indian Army release.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

In addition, the Indian Embassy in Yangon and the Consulate General of India are also making efforts in Mandalay.

According to Al Jazeera, which cited the country's television report, more than 3,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar as the military announces a truce amid the natural calamity.

The truce will last till April 22, in order to make the relief work easier, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

