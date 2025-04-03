The Qingming Festival is an important traditional Chinese holiday celebrated in the month of April every year. Qingming Festival is also known by several names, like Ching Ming Festival and Tomb-Sweeping Day in English. The Qingming Festival is the celebration of spring and falls on the first day of the fifth solar term of the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. This makes it the 15th day after the Spring Equinox, between April 4-6 in a given year. This year, the Qingming Festival 2025 falls on April 4. Qingming Festival: Netizens Share Tomb-Sweeping Day Greetings, Images, Quotes And Messages To Observe the Traditional Chinese Occasion of Honouring Ancestors.

This traditional Chinese festival is observed by ethnic Chinese in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. In this article, let's know more about the Qingming Festival 2025 date and the significance of the annual Chinese festival. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Qingming Festival 2025 Date

Qingming Festival 2025 falls on Friday, April 4.

Qingming Festival History

The origins of the Qingming Festival date back more than 2500 years. The observance has changed significantly over the years. The day of the Qingming Festival became a public holiday in mainland China in 2008, where it is associated with the consumption of qingtuan, green dumplings made of glutinous rice and Chinese mugwort or barley grass. As per historical records, the festival originated from the Cold Food or Hanshi Festival, which is said to commemorate Jie Zitui, a nobleman of the state of Jin during the Spring and Autumn period.

Qingming Festival Significance

The Qingming Festival marks the arrival of spring, which symbolises renewal, growth, and harmony with nature. It serves as an occasion for families across China to honour their ancestors and pay respect to the deceased by visiting their graves. The annual festival highlights the importance of filial piety, a core value in Chinese culture, by strengthening connections with the roots and paying respect to past generations.

On this day, Chinese families visit the tombs of their ancestors to clean the gravesites and make ritual offerings to them. The common practices on this day include offering traditional food dishes to the ancestors and the burning of joss sticks and joss paper.

