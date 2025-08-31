Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has confirmed the death of reservist Staff Sergeant Ariel Lubliner, 34, from Kiryat Bialik, who served in Logistics Battalion of Division 36. Lubliner fell in combat in southern Gaza. The notification was released after his family was informed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences: "Together with all of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family of reservist Staff Sergeant Ariel Lubliner, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. He fought bravely to protect Israel's security, defeat Hamas, and bring back all our hostages. May his memory be blessed and eternal."

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Hold Bilateral Meeting With Chinese President Xi Jinping Today on Sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

Defense Minister Israel Katz added: "On behalf of the entire defense establishment, I send my deepest condolences to the family of Staff Sergeant Ariel Lubliner. Ariel, who immigrated to Israel out of love for the country, has served in the reserves since October 7 and dedicated himself to defending the State of Israel. May his memory be blessed."

Lubliner is the 900th Israeli soldier to fall since the start of the war. Initial reports indicate he was killed by gunfire, likely from Israeli forces, and the incident is under investigation. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Houthi PM Killed in IDF Airstrike: Israeli Strike on Sanaa Kills Houthi-Backed PM Ahmed Al-Rahawi, Ministers.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)