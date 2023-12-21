Kathmandu, Dec 21 (PTI) The relationship between Nepal and Britain has grown many fold over the past century and extended to multiple areas, foreign minister N P Saud said on Thursday, as the Himalayan nation commemorated the 100th anniversary of its Friendship Treaty with the UK.

“It is a matter of immense pride for us that a small country like Nepal was able to sign the treaty with a great world power of that time, while many Afro-Asian countries were struggling for political independence as well as decolonization,” Saud said at a special function organised at Singhdurbar Secretariat here to commemorate 100 years of singing of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty 1923.

The then Nepal prime minister Chandra Shumsher Rana and the then British Ambassador to Nepal Lt Col William O' Connor had signed the Treaty on Dec 21, 1923 at the same place -- Singhdurbar.

“While diplomatic relations between Nepal and the UK were established over two centuries ago in 1816, this Treaty consolidated an enduring friendship and trust between the two countries," Saud said.

"Nepal signed the treaty as a sovereign and independent nation on an equal footing. Over the past 100 years our relationship has grown many fold and extended to multiple areas where foundation remained strong with a bond of friendship and trust.

“From the date of signing of the treaty to this date Nepal – UK relations have grown considerably. It has extended to political dialogue, economic partnership, trade and investment, tourism, British Gorkha diaspora as well as other dimensions of people-to-people relationship,” he said.

On his part, British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn said the British government feels proud to celebrate the 100 years of signing of the Friendship Treaty with Nepal.

“In the same place 100 years ago my predecessor had signed the friendship treaty with the Nepal government, which we are commemorating now,” he said.

“Nepal has never been a colony of any country and it has always remained sovereign and independent,” he pointed out.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal underlined that the UK was the first country to establish its embassy in Nepal.

Nepal–UK Friendship Treaty was an important document that led to the development of bilateral relations, she said, adding that the UK is one of the major development partners of Nepal.

