Kupiansk, December 21: An alarming outbreak of a viral disease known as “mouse fever” has struck Russian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kupiansk. The invading soldiers of Vladimir Putin are reportedly falling seriously ill due to this mysterious ailment.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s main directorate of intelligence has documented cases of “mouse fever” in multiple units of the Russian forces operating in the Kupiansk region. Russia Will Soon Have a 'New President', Vladimir Putin Made 'Wrong Choice', Says Wagner Group Amid Fight With Russian Military.

What is Mouse Fever?

“Mouse Fever”, caused by a type of streptococcal infection, is believed to transmit to humans through direct contact with rodents or by inhaling their feces. Beheading on Camera! 'Russian Soldiers' Allegedly Behead Captured Ukrainian Soldier, Film Video of Gruesome Incident (Disturbing Visuals).

Listing several symptoms, Ukraine’s main directorate of intelligence said that it can cause a "severe headache, body temperature rising to 40 degrees, rashes and redness, decreased blood pressure, haemorrhages in the eyes, nausea and vomiting several times a day".

Despite these distressing symptoms, complaints about the outbreak have allegedly fallen on deaf ears among Russian commanders.

Russian authorities have dismissed the severity of the outbreak, considering it an excuse for soldiers to avoid combat. However, the situation on the ground tells a different story. In the Kupyansk direction of the front, “mouse fever” has significantly impacted the fighting ability of Russian troops, according to reports from Sky News.

As Russia continues its 22-month war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin anticipates that Western allies will eventually tire of financing Ukraine’s costly war effort. He appears to be preparing for a new offensive push next year, having geared the Russian economy for war. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains confident in the United States’ promise of substantial aid to support Kyiv’s ongoing fight against aggression.

