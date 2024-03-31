Kathmandu [Nepal], March 31 (ANI): Thousands of Nepali Christians convened rally and held mass prayer on Sunday, observing the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Easter.

Rallying from different churches spread across the Kathmandu Valley, Christians flocked to Bhrikutimandap, a common ground to hold conventions and exhibitions, to take part in the 'Valley-wide Resurrection Festival'.

Also Read | Breast Enhancement Surgery Proves Fatal for British Beautician: Woman Dies After Botched Boob Job in Spain.

"Today is the day when Jesus, was resurrected, he came back from death for the human beings. As per the Bible, it was the third day after his crucifixion. We believe in the verses of the Bible and celebrate the day with various celebratory events explaining the world why he came back and what he has been doing for us," Sundar Gurung, a pastor from a church in Lalitpur, told ANI.

Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after he was crucified by the Romans around 30 AD, used to be celebrated every Sunday. The date of Easter varies each year - typically between March 22 and April 25.

Also Read | Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif Bans Red Carpets at Official Events to Cut Down Unnecessary Expenditures in Cash-strapped Nation.

The holiday falls on the first Sunday after the full moon on or following the spring equinox. Western Christianity uses the Gregorian calendar. Easter fell on March 31 this year.

However, Orthodox Christianity calculates the date of Easter using the Julian Calendar. This year, their Easter falls on May 5, which is also Sunday.

"A valley-wide gathering of the Christians is conveying here on Easter Sunday. This event has given people a chance to spread the message given by Christ and the resurrection of Jesus has rejuvenated the world. Celebrations are ongoing around the world," Devi Lal Prasain, another pastor taking part in the celebration, told ANI.

According to the National Christian Federation, there are more than 14 thousand churches and more than 3 million Christians in Nepal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)