Madrid, March 31: A 30-year-old British beautician, Donna Butterfield, tragically lost her life following a breast enhancement procedure in Majorca, Spain. Butterfield, originally from Wrexham in north Wales, had previously undergone boob enlargement surgery and had returned for a corrective procedure costing $11,650.

NY Post reported that Butterfield, who had a pre-existing heart condition, is believed to have had a fatal reaction to the anaesthesia used during the procedure, resulting in a heart attack. After nearly two weeks in intensive care, she passed away on September 13. Her family alleges that the clinic took minimal precautions and that all prior consultations were conducted via email. US Woman Travels to Mexico for Affordable Breast Implant Surgery, Dies of Meningitis.

Upon their arrival at the clinic, Butterfield’s family was given a vague explanation by the surgeon, leaving them confused. Friends of Butterfield reported that the surgeon seemed anxious and indecisive, failing to provide a clear account of the situation. OnlyFans 'Mexican Kim Kardashian', Joselyn Cano Reportedly Dead After Botched Butt Job! Friends & Family Pay Tribute (View Pics & Videos).

An anesthetist, currently serving a prison sentence for another patient’s manslaughter, was arrested in connection with Butterfield’s death. Despite a medical prohibition, he continued to practice and participated in the operation before his incarceration.

Emergency responders were reportedly shocked by Butterfield’s critical condition and noted lapses in administering CPR. Butterfield suffered severe brain damage during cardiac arrest, from which she was unable to recover.

Following the incident, Butterfield’s brother initiated a GoFundMe campaign to bring her back home, citing a reaction to the anesthesia that resulted in cardiac arrest, a subsequent coma, and severe brain damage. Despite these efforts, Butterfield passed away less than two weeks later.

The director of the clinic, a 69-year-old individual who also served as a practitioner, was arrested by the Spanish National Police in Majorca on charges of gross negligence manslaughter and violating a medical restriction following Butterfield’s death. Investigations revealed irregularities in the procedure, including an undisclosed second cosmetic operation and inadequate communication of patient risk.

The consent forms were reportedly in Spanish, a language unfamiliar to Butterfield. The arrested practitioner was already in prison for professional misconduct, having disregarded a ban on practicing medicine and holding health centre roles.

