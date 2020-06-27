Kathmandu [Nepal], June 26 (ANI): Discussion over the issue of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura dominated the meeting of the standing committee of ruling Nepal Communist Party on Friday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was not present at the meeting held at his residence in Baluwatar.

Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had earlier this month authenticated the Constitution Amendment Bill passed by the country's parliament concerning the controversial new map.

The controversial updated map includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its territory.

India has said that the artificial enlargement in the map is not based on historical facts and evidence and the move is violative of the current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues. (ANI)

