Kathmandu [Nepal], March 31 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has held former King Gyanendra Shah responsible for the violence, arson and looting during the pro-monarch protest on March 28.

Addressing the House of Representatives on Monday amid the disruption by the opposition Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Oli said that the former king should take full responsibility for the incident.

"Those involved in criminal incidents should not get immunity and won't get the immunity. The former King Shah also cannot be spared for the violence. Shouldn't the one who says he will become a king and destroy the system publicise his views in all these series of incidents? A leader who incites people to die, a person who has been thrown into a corner by history, a coordinator of a campaign, a person who has the intention of becoming a ruler and causing loss of wealth and looting; How can a person who has the intention of becoming a ruler remain silent in the shadows? He is the one who is ultimately responsible for all these incidents, he must take responsibility," Oli said despite the protest from the RPP lawmakers in the parliament March 28 protest, led by Durga Prasai- controversial business person and Nawaraj Subedi, turned violent, resulting in vandalism and clashes.

Oli pointed out that the former king had met with the protest leaders at Nirmal Niwas a day before the incident, raising concerns about his role in fueling the unrest. Oli also recalled the post-monarchy agreements that allowed the Shah to live as a regular citizen with state security and privileges. He accused the former king of violating those commitments by encouraging political instability.

"All the acts are condemnable and regrettable. In this kind of incident, whoever is involved, no matter the cover they are getting, they will face strict administrative actions. The detailed report about the incident will be presented before the parliament by the Home Minister with time. An investigation has already started against those involved in the incident. The government is investigating the planner, and those involved are further investigated. A detailed report will be released later," Oli said.

Nepal has arrested over 100 protestors, including top leaders from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), for inciting violence in Kathmandu's Tinkune, which resulted in two deaths. The police on Sunday extended the custody of those arrested, with 11 of them facing charges related to crimes against the state.

Nepal in the year 2006 had abolished centuries old constitutional monarchy after then King Gyanendra seized power and imposed emergency sending all the leaders under house arrest. The movement, also referred to as "People's Movement II", witnessed a bloodshed with dozens killed in a crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protests and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament. The dawn of a new democracy was highlighted as Loktantra (People's Rule).

Formed in the 1990s after the lifting of the ban on political parties by the then-monarchical system, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has consistently supported the Kingship. It has also participated in periodic elections and presented its demands.

In the year 2008, right after the overthrow of the monarchy rule from Nepal, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) had secured 8 seats in the then Constituent Assembly out of the 575 seated strong parliament. In the 2013 election, it was able to secure 13 seats, while in the year 2017, it fell down to 1 seat. It bounced back in the election of 2022 with 14 seats.

The party, since its inception has been supporting the Hindu State and the Kingship as interdependent in the tiny nation buffered between two giants India and China. The Himalayan Nation of Nepal has a population of 30.55 million and a Hindu population of 81.19 per cent, as per the census of 2022. (ANI)

