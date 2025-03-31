Mandalay, March 31: Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported that 36 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 7.5, have occurred as of Monday morning. The aftershocks followed a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that jolted Myanmar at 12:51 p.m. local time last Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 1,700 people died, 3,400 were injured, and 300 remained missing in the massive earthquake in Myanmar, according to the country's State Administration Council on Sunday. A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock minutes later, struck Myanmar's Mandalay region on Friday, causing massive casualties and damage in multiple countries. Earthquake: No Tsunami Warning Issued So Far After 7.7-Magnitude Quake Struck Myanmar, Sent Tremors Across Bangkok.

State of Emergency Declared Near Epicentre of Myanmar Earthquake

The epicentre was only about 20 km from Mandalay, the country's second-largest city with a population of 1.5 million. In response, the National Disaster Management Committee declared a state of emergency across the Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Magway Region, the northeastern part of Shan State, the capital of Nay Pyi Taw and Bago Region.

Rescue Ops Underway

Rescue operations are still underway, while international relief efforts are being swiftly mobilised to address the dire needs of the affected population. Several key roads linking Mandalay and Yangon in the south were damaged or blocked, while airports in Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw were temporarily shut down, with all flights canceled. Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Update: 1,700 People Killed in Powerful Quake in South Asian Country As Rescuers Scramble To Find Survivors.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed significant structural damage to buildings, temples and several historical sites in the Mandalay region, including the Mandalay Palace and the Mahamuni Pagoda. The earthquake is the strongest by magnitude so far this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. Tremors were felt in Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and southwest China.

10 Killed, 42 Injured in Thailand

In Thailand, 10 people were killed and 42 others injured, with 78 others remaining missing in the capital of Bangkok, authorities said Saturday. Following the quake, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced a state of emergency in Bangkok. Noticeable tremors were felt in Thailand's northern provinces, such as Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son. Some tourist attractions in the Pai District of Mae Hong Son have collapsed. Hours after a high-intensity earthquake jolted Myanmar, causing widespread devastation, India also came to the quick rescue of the neighbouring country by sending rescue teams and providing humanitarian aid to assist in evacuation efforts, as well as comforting the displaced populace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2025 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).