Kathmandu [Nepal], August 27 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will embark on a five-day visit to China on August 30 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025, the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

During the visit to Tianjin, the Nepali Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and also plans to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs Likely To Result in US GDP Go Down by 40-50 Bps: Report.

"Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr KP Sharma Oli is paying a visit to the People's Republic of China from 30 August to 3 September 2025 at the cordial invitation of H.E. Mr Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 and the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War," a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

"The Rt Hon. Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with H.E. Mr Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, in Tianjin. Prime Minister Oli will address the SCO Plus Summit in Tianjin on 1 September. On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the Prime Minister will meet some world leaders attending the Summit," the release further stated.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Restrained 6-Year-Old Son With Handcuffs, Let Pit Bull Maul Him Like 'Chew Toy' for Not Cleaning Dog Waste in Ohio; Sentenced to 19 Years.

Sources from the Nepalese Foreign Ministry involved in preparing for the visit confirmed that Prime Minister Oli also plans to hold a sideline meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister Oli will also be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines. Preparations have been made for holding a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines. The ministry has worked on the agendas of the meeting, and it would be the latest agreed trade agreement between China and India via the Lipulekh," the official from the Foreign Ministry confirmed to ANI.

Another source from the ministry revealed that Nepal has proposed a trilateral meeting between the heads of state of China, India, and Nepal. While confirmation is still awaited, officials remain hopeful.

In addition to his meeting with President Xi, the Nepali Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on September 2.

"Nepal wants to raise the issue of the new agreement between India and China via Lipulekh, a Nepali territory, at all levels possible with the high authorities of both countries," another official from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nepal, confirmed to ANI.

During his five-day visit, Prime Minister Oli will also participate in commemorative events in Beijing on 3 September to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the release added.

Nepal has been a dialogue partner of the SCO since 2016. The Himalayan nation continues to seek an upgrade to either observer or full member status, though geopolitical complexities have hindered this effort. Full membership would ensure Nepal's participation in every SCO summit and provide direct diplomatic access to leaders from China, Russia, India, Iran, and Central Asian nations.

The Nepali Prime Minister will fly to Tianjin on a chartered flight of Himalaya Airlines. After attending the summit from August 31 to September 1, he is expected to travel to Beijing on the evening of September 1 or the morning of September 2.

This will be Oli's second visit to China since becoming Prime Minister for the fourth time in July 2024. His previous visit took place from December 2 to 5, 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)