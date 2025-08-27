Savannah, August 27: In a shocking incident, a woman handcuffed her six-year-old son’s wrists and ankles before letting the homeowner's pit bull maul him like a "chew toy" on Chapel Street in Savannah, Ohio. The boy suffered severe lacerations to his neck as the dog clamped down and refused to let go on August 17, 2024. Angelina Williams, 28, was arrested shortly after the attack and charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and obstruction of justice. Court documents revealed she had restrained her son while punishing him for refusing to clean up dog waste.

As reported by The Mirror, the attack occurred while Williams was in the process of tying her son to a chair with a rope, and the child fell to the floor, giving the pit bull an opportunity to attack him viciously. The dog caused deep bruising around the boy’s eyes and face in addition to severe wounds on his neck, leaving him in critical condition. Neighbours called for help, and deputies arriving at the scene found the young boy still restrained with handcuffs on his hands and feet. The homeowner, Robert Michalski Jr, fled the scene with the dog to prevent authorities from seizing the animal. US Shocker: Daycare Worker Brutally Beats Toddler on First Day at Little Blessings Child Care in Georgia, Arrested and Charged With First-Degree Child Abuse.

Williams pleaded guilty in May to one count of kidnapping, four counts of child endangerment, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of possessing criminal tools. During court proceedings, she admitted to using handcuffs and ropes as punishment, even posting photos of her restrained eight-year-old daughter on social media. Judge Dave Stimpert, handing down her sentence, said Williams allowed her son to be treated like a “chew toy” for the dog. He described the injuries as horrifying, highlighting the severity of the attack on the boy’s neck. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Williams will serve at least 19 years in prison and be credited for the 361 days she has already spent in custody. The boy has fully recovered and, along with his sister, is now in the care of a legal custodian receiving proper support and protection. The homeowner, Michalski, and another man, Taylor Marvin-Brown, who prosecutors said was Williams’ partner, were also convicted on multiple charges related to the incident.

