Kathmandu, Jun 19 (PTI) Nepal recorded 426 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 8,274, the health ministry said on Friday.

The deadly virus has spread to 74 of the total 77 districts in the country, officials said.

Also Read | Over 1.5 Lakh CRPF Personnel to Participate in Yoga Webinar Session on Saturday Ahead of International Day of Yoga 2020 on June 21: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

As many as 216 patients, including nine females, were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,402.

As on Friday, 6,850 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment at various health facilities across the country, the ministry said.

Also Read | Twitter Labels Donald Trump's Tweet of Edited Video of Toddlers Hugging as Manipulated Media, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions About This Move.

With the detection of 426 new coronavirus cases overnight, the total tally now stands at 8,274, it said.

The virus has claimed 22 lives in the Himalayan nation.

Health authorities have so far conducted 1,61,749 tests, including 6,231 in the last 24 hours, to detect the viral infection.

According to health officials, the coronavirus infection has reached the third level with local community spread in some districts of southern Nepal bordering India.

However, in Kathmandu Valley the infection is still in level one and level two in some places, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)