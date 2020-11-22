Kathmandu, Nov 22 (PTI) Nepal's coronavirus caseload has reached 220,308 with 1,669 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Sunday.

In the Kathmandu Valley alone, 957 people tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day, it said.

Also Read | Tehran Says Has No Data on Iranian Military Killed as Result of Israel’s Attacks on Syria.

As many as 5,699 people recovered from coronavirus, the highest recovery in a single day. With this, the total number of active cases has reached below 20,000.

So far, 199,024 people have been discharged after treatment.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Sputnik V Priced Lower Than Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines, Says Russian Vaccine’s Official Twitter Account.

The country's total number of coronavirus infections reached 220,308, with 1,669 new cases in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The death toll has reached 1,321 with 16 new fatalities.

There are currently 19,963 active people undergoing treatment across the country.

Nepal has so far conducted tests on 16,60,075 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)