Kathmandu, Jun 24 (PTI) Nepal on Tuesday reported the first death due to a new variant of the deadly Coronavirus, heal authorities said.

The deceased was a resident of Suryodaya Municipality in Ilam, according to the Ministry officials at the Koshi province.

She was admitted to the Nobel Medical College and Hospital in Biratnagar on Monday after complaining about breathing complications for about a week. She passed away while undergoing treatment early this morning, the hospital sources said.

Currently, seven other people are also being treated for the same variant — four from Jhapa, two from Morang, and one from Ilam – in the province.

