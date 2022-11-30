Dhaka, Nov 30 (PTI) A Royal Nepal Airlines aircraft with 159 passengers onboard on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Chittagong international airport due to a technical glitch, Bangladeshi aviation officials said.

“The Royal Nepal flight 401 en route from Kathmandu to the Thai capital of Bangkok safely made the emergency landing at our Hazrat Shah Amanat International airport,” the manager of the facility, Farhad Hossain, told the media.

Hossain added the airport officials made the required preparedness as the aircraft's pilot sent a message seeking an emergency landing.

Hossain said the aircraft made the emergency landing following a fire alarm in its electrical system around 5 pm (BST).

A Royal Nepal Airlines technical team immediately arrived and fixed the faults, he added.

“The flight is now ready to fly to Bangkok at (10 pm),” he said. Royal Nepal, however, does not operate in Bangladesh and none of the flight passengers were Bangladeshi.

