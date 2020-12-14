Kathmandu, Dec 14 (PTI) Nepal on Monday reported 821 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total infection count to 249,244.

The country also reported 18 more COVID-19-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,716.

With 236,573 individuals discharged after a successful recovery, the active infection count stands at 10,955.

