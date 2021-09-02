Kathmandu, Sep 2 (PTI) Nepal's foreign ministry has been directed to take up with India the matter of the death of a Nepalese youth while crossing the Mahakali river near Nepal-India border with the help of a makeshift ropeway last month following a probe committee's report that Indian security personnel were present at the time of the incident.

The home ministry has written to the foreign ministry to take initiative through diplomatic channels with India regarding the matter, Home Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel said.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Byas rural municipality in Darchula district, is stated to have jumped into the river from the carriage of the tuin (a makeshift ropeway with a box attached for seating) he was clinging to after he saw an approaching patrol of the India-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Officials in India said the man was crossing over to the Indian side "illegally" using the tuin and was coming from Darchula in Nepal to Gasku in Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The Nepal government had formed a committee to investigate the matter soon after the incident.

In its report, the investigation committee concluded that the incident took place in the presence of SSB and recommended taking initiative with the Indian side through diplomatic channels for providing compensation and relief to the family of the victim.

The committee also recommended investigating the role of SSB personnel in the matter.

While receiving the report of the committee, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand on Thursday assured to implement its recommendations.

