New York, September 2: Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in New York, triggering heavy rains. At least seven people have lost their lives due to flash floods caused by incessant rains in the US state. New York state Governor Kathy Hochul declared an emergency as remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rain and heavy flooding. She also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel. Hochul's declaration came about an hour after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in his city.

Hochul in a tweet, said, "I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm. Please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel." by late Wednesday evening, New York's FDR Drive and the Bronx River Parkway were underwater, reported the Associated Press. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on September 1 had also suspended all services as subway stations and tracks became flooded.

Tweet By Kathy Hochul:

I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm. Please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 2, 2021

Videos of New York streets flooded with water have surfaced on social media. Vehicles were driving through these flooded roads. The National Weather Service issued its first-ever flash flood emergency alert for New York City, warning more than 9 million residents of imminent danger. The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York's Central Park in one hour, reported the AP.

Here Are Videos Of Flooded Streets Of New York:

Milburn Av & Main St (Short Hills, New Jersey) pic.twitter.com/sRR7w5HWVG — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/LuSL9uWCEl — Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021

ALERT 🚨 Vehicles literally floating in flood water in Queens, New York City pic.twitter.com/Xd99tYWrE0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 2, 2021

The agency has also issued a tornado warning for west central Suffolk County on Long Island and over 10 flash warnings covering Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and other states. A tornado was also reported in New Jersey with houses levelled, and the state announced a state of emergency on Wednesday night. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey suspended all flights. Parking lots were closed due to severe flooding. Ida landed in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday and has weakened to a tropical storm.

