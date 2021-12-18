London, Dec 18 (AP) The Dutch government says it is imposing a tough nationwide lockdown starting Sunday in an attempt to rein in sharply rising levels of infections with the omicron coronavirus mutation.

“The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow,” caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: UK May Be Forced Into Lockdown After Christmas To Curb Spread of the New COVID-19 Variant.

He said the move was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the omicron variant that is bearing down on us.”

Rutte did not immediately outline the terms of the new lockdown but said it it will build on a partial lockdown already in force that requires bars, restaurants and other public gathering places such as cinemas and theaters to close at 5 pm.(AP)

Also Read | Ransomware Persists Even as High-profile Attacks Slow Down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)