Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation from New Zealand and Fiji on Wednesday highlighted their solidarity with the Tibetan people's ongoing struggle for freedom.

The event, which was held on Tuesday, followed the Central Tibetan Administration's official commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Dalai Lama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

The delegation, which included New Zealand Members of Parliament (MPs) Joseph Mooney, Ingrid Leary, and Helen White, along with Fiji MP Rinesh Sharma, visited a Tibetan settlement for the first time. This visit marked a significant moment of support for Tibet, especially as the delegation participated in the anniversary celebrations of the Dalai Lama's Nobel recognition.

A joint press conference in Himachal's Dharamshala, Joseph Mooney, an MP from New Zealand, emphasized the historic nature of the visit, calling it a pivotal moment in expressing New Zealand's unwavering commitment to human rights. Mooney expressed particular pride in joining the Dalai Lama's 35th-anniversary commemorations, reflecting on the importance of the occasion.

Fiji's MP Rinesh Sharma also expressed his enthusiasm for his first visit to the Tibetan settlement. He shared his interest in learning about Tibetan culture and pledged to act as a bridge between Fiji and the Tibetan administration, further strengthening the ties and support between the two nations.

The delegation members unanimously voiced their support for Tibet's struggle for freedom. Ingrid Leary, a New Zealand Labour Party MP, stated that despite political differences, all members of the delegation stood united in their respect for His Holiness the Dalai Lama and commitment to defending human rights. Leary stressed the importance of protecting these fundamental values.

Helen White, also a Labour Party MP from New Zealand, expressed grave concern over the coercive enrolment of Tibetan children into state-run residential schools. White vowed to continue advocating for children's rights and called for more dialogue on the issue.

The delegation also announced plans to raise awareness about Tibet's human rights situation within their respective parliaments. Mooney reaffirmed New Zealand's strong stance on human rights, while Sharma promised to bring the urgent concerns regarding Tibet to the Fijian Parliament.

The visit, though not an official government mission, was a personal commitment to human rights, reflecting a collective stance in support of the Tibetan cause. The press conference, held on the 76th Human Rights Day, underscored the delegation's dedication to global human rights issues. (ANI)

