New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is on an official visit to India from March 16-20, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks his first visit to India as Prime Minister, and he's accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, businesses, media, and members of the Indian diaspora community in New Zealand.

Also Read | JPMorgan Chase Employees Revolt Against Bank's Return-to-Office Mandate on Signal and Reddit Platforms, Express Frustration Against CEO Jamie Dimon.

Speaking at the special briefing on the official visit of the Prime Minister of New Zealand to India on Monday, the MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said that Luxon is also the chief guest of the 10th Raisina Dialogue this year and will deliver the keynote address.

The visit highlights the strengthening ties between India and New Zealand, with several high-level contacts between the two nations in the past year.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Christopher Luxon Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthening Bilateral Ties, Deepening Defence Cooperation and Ensuring Peace in Indo-Pacific.

"At the invitation of PM Modi, the PM of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, is on an official visit from 16th to 20th March. This is his first visit to India in his current capacity as Prime Minister... He is the chief guest of the 10th Raisina Dialogue this year and will deliver the keynote address later this evening," he said.

Notably, Luxon congratulated Modi on his third term as Prime Minister, and the two leaders met on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos in October.

"There have been several high-level contacts between India and New Zealand in the past year. PM Luxon telephonically congratulated PM Modi after he won his third term as Prime Minister and PM Modi also met PM Luxon on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Laos in October 2024," he added.

The President of India also made a successful visit to New Zealand in August last year, further solidifying the relationship between the two countries. Luxon's visit is expected to deepen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and the New Zealand PM held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Monday.

"PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand at Hyderabad House today. Extensive discussions on bilateral relationships lie ahead," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Luxon had arrived in the city on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India. Earlier this morning, the New Zealand PM paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajghat.

The meeting comes amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders set to discuss economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security. The visit has already seen the announcement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)