New York, March 17: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told the company's employees to start coming back to the office and that the work-from-home model would end. He also told the staff, "You don't have to work at JPMorgan," to those who were unwilling to comply with the new return-to-office mandate. Now, JPMorgan employees have started a massive revolt against the new mandate announced by the banking giant.

Reports said that the financial services company's employees pushed back against the strict RTO (return-to-office) policy and, in frustration, started posting online on platforms like Reddit and Signal. The employees took the route to private chats after the company disabled their comments. Last month, Jamie Dimon's viral audio went viral, which slammed the work-from-home policy and inefficiency. Citigroup Layoffs: US-Based Banking Giant To Cut 30% of Tech Workforce To Reduce Third-Party IT Staff Dependence After USD 22.9 Million Fraud.

In January, JPMorgan announced a directive mandating that all employees start working from the office and skip remote work. The workers were limited by internal communications, so they went through unofficial channels to get answers related to the RTO policy. Reports have highlighted that these private groups became "support networks" for the workers seeking a new mandate.

JPMC shut down the internal page, which was flooded by employees with complaints about the return-to-office mandate, fueling the tension even more. When asked, a JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment to confirm the legitimacy. Until then, the media was told that if the JPMC employees did not meet the expectations, there would be ramifications like other performance issues. Layoffs: US Postal Service Plans Massive Job Cuts in Coordination With Elon Musk’s DOGE, To Lay Off 10,000 Workers.

Most employees were unhappy with JPMC CEO Jamie Dimon, who rejected the WFH and told the employees to follow the new RTO mandate. The employees criticised the CEO on the social media platforms. One person reportedly commented that JPMorgan had record profits during work the work-from-home policy. Some of the employees said that the company had been forcing the work-from-office mandate so that the employees could leave voluntarily without announcing layoffs.

