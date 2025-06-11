Los Angeles, Jun 11 (AP) California Governor Gavin Newsom said President Donald Trump is "pulling a military dragnet" across Los Angeles during a brief public address on Tuesday.

The Democratic governor's remarks come after Trump ordered the deployment of nearly 5,000 troops, including National Guard and Marines, to the nation's second-largest city. They were deployed to protect federal buildings but are now also protecting immigration agents as they carry out arrests.

Newsom said Trump's immigration crackdown has gone well beyond arresting criminals and that "dishwashers, gardeners, day labourers and seamstresses" are among those being detained.

He said Trump's decision to deploy the California National Guard without his support should be a warning to other states.

"California may be first — but it clearly won't end here," Newsom said. (AP)

