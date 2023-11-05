Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Legacy Iron Ore Limited, a subsidiary of state-owned mining firm NMDC, inaugurated Mount Celia Gold Operation in Australia.

"NMDC expands its mineral portfolio with inauguration of Mount Celia Gold Operation," Ministry of Steel said in a statement on Sunday.

It becomes first gold mine in the company's portfolio, the ministry said.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, today unveiled a groundbreaking ceremony for the mining operations at Mount Celia Gold Project located in Western Australia, it added.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore miner.

