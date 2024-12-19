New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): There have been some misleading foreign media reports about a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly, sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, adding that it is an annual resolution tabled by Pakistan in the Third Committee.

The resolution was adopted without a vote. The sources also said that the resolution does not bear any mention of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have seen misleading foreign media reports about a resolution in the UNGA. This is an annual resolution tabled by Pakistan in the Third Committee. It is adopted without a vote. This resolution has no mention of Jammu and Kashmir," MEA Sources said.

The Third Committee of the General Assembly at its seventy-ninth session, is chaired by Zephyrin Maniratanga, Permanent Representative of Burundi.

As in previous sessions, an important part of the work of the Committee will focus on the examination of human rights questions, including reports of the special procedures of the Human Rights Council which was established in 2006. The Committee will hear and interact with special rapporteurs, independent experts, and chairs of treaty bodies and working groups as mandated by the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly.

The Committee discusses questions relating to the advancement of women, the protection of children, indigenous issues, the treatment of refugees, the promotion of fundamental freedoms through the elimination of racism and racial discrimination, and the right to self- determination. The Committee also addresses important social development questions such as issues related to youth, family, ageing, persons with disabilities, crime prevention, criminal justice, and international drug control.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.

The Assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December each year, and thereafter as required. It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which lead to the adoption of resolutions. (ANI)

