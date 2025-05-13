Washington, May 13 (AP) A small nodule was found in the prostate of former President Joe Biden during a routine physical exam, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

A short statement said the finding "necessitated further evaluation,” but it was not clear whether that had already taken place or the outcome of the examination.

The detection of nodules in the prostate generally requires a further exam by a urologist to rule out prostate cancer.

Biden's age and concerns about his health were cited by Democratic leaders who pressed him to abandon his reelection bid in 2024 following a disastrous debate performance last June.

But as recently as last week, Biden rejected concerns about his age, saying the broader party didn't buy into that, and instead blaming the Democratic leadership and “significant contributors.”

President Donald Trump repeatedly raised questions about Biden's physical and mental capacity during the campaign.

In February 2023, Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest that was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. And in November 2021, he had a polyp removed from his colon that was a benign, but potentially pre-cancerous lesion. (AP)

