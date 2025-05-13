Bonn, May 13: DHL, a Germany-based logistics and shipping giant, announced to lay off employees across key operational roles and shut down its business at its key facilities in the United States. The DHL layoffs will affect 364 employees from its facility in Ontario, California. One of the world's largest logistics and shipping companies will take the latest job cuts move amid major changes in the customers' distribution strategy.

According to a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) filed by DHL in the state, the company would lay off 364 employees from the facility. According to a report by HR Katha, the facility in Ontario, California, will start phasing down its operations from July 1, 2025. The Ontario facility that supports operations related to warehousing would be completely shut down at the end of August 2025. Chegg Layoffs: US-Based Edtech Company To Cut 22% Workforce Amid Rise of AI Tools for Studies, Will Shut Down US Canada Services by End of 2025.

The upcoming round of DHL layoffs would cut roles from the facility across multiple areas. The job cuts would affect posts like general managers, training supervisors, mechanics and inventory control supervisors, and warehouse workers like filler pickers. The closure of the facility and layoffs are associated with the change in the client's distribution model, which reportedly forced the logistics giant to take the step. DHL Supply Chain said one of its customers would be relocating a part of DHL's distribution operations, said a report by People Matters. Layoffs 2025: Paramount Global, Warner Bros Discovery, CNN and Other Media and Entertainment Giants To Announce Fresh Rounds of Layoffs This Year.

The reports said that DHL layoffs were announced amid the global struggles faced by the logistics industry. They noted that the companies in the sector had been facing issues like international trade uncertainty and increasing operational costs. The reports highlighted that logistics companies were re-evaluating the workforce needs and consolidating their facilities. In March 2025, DHL (Dalsey, Hillblom and Lynn) announced that it would cut 8,000 jobs due to declining profits and save 1 billion euros by 2027.

