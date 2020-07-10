Pyongyang [North Korea], July 10 (ANI): Kim Yo-Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday (local time) said North Korea has no use for another summit with the United States.

According to a Yonhap report, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong said she believes another summit is unnecessary and useless to the North as long as the two sides are unable to resolve their differences and the U.S. sticks to its positions.

Also Read | Air India Pilots Association Demands Long Pending Dues Immediately : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

This comes days after North Korean Foreign Ministry US affairs department head Kwon Jong Gun said Pyongyang did not intend to hold talks with Washington.

According to a Sputnik report, the hope for a summit before the US presidential elections has been expressed by South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. (ANI)

Also Read | Indo-Sino Border Stand-Off in Ladakh: Top Indian And Chinese Military Officials to Hold Talks Next Week on 2nd Phase of Disengagement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)