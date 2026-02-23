Nottingham Trent University (NTU), United Kingdom, in collaboration with Miranda House, Hindu College, and Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, launched the three-day NTU Winter School (Photo: Facebook@Miranda House)

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Nottingham Trent University (NTU) conducted a ten-day academic delegation visit to India last month, delivering UK-style postgraduate science education through hybrid Winter Schools across leading colleges of the University of Delhi.

The initiative introduced undergraduate students to postgraduate study pathways in sustainable chemistry and forensic science, combining in-country academic engagement with live UK laboratory access.

Also Read | Mark Carney India Visit: Canadian Prime Minister to Visit Delhi on February 26, Meet with PM Narendra Modi.

The programme was delivered across Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, and Miranda House, engaging undergraduate students through hybrid lectures and interactive academic sessions, reflecting the structure and rigour of UK postgraduate education.

The academic delegation included senior NTU staff from chemistry and forensic science, such as Warren Cross, Principal Lecturer and Chemistry Course Manager; Robyn Adams, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Biology; and Muriel Funck, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Chemistry. Academic delivery followed a UK-India hybrid model led by Gareth Cave, alongside Nottingham-based staff. A key highlight was the NTU Winter Schools, offering postgraduate-level taster modules to familiarise students with UK teaching methodologies and research-led learning.

Also Read | BAFTA 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Manipuri Film 'Boong' for Historic Win; 'A Moment of Immense Joy' (View Post).

The Winter Schools were complemented by live laboratory demonstrations streamed from NTU's Nottingham facilities, offering real-time exposure to advanced research infrastructure and techniques such as X-ray diffraction. Students interacted directly with UK lecturers and laboratories, gaining a practical preview of international postgraduate study environments. Alongside academic teaching, NTU hosted student interaction forums, Q&A sessions, and postgraduate pathway briefings outlining progression routes to NTU's Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Research (MRes) programmes, research opportunities, and career outcomes. These sessions supported informed decision-making for students considering international postgraduate study and research-led careers.

Academic discussions covered green and sustainable chemistry, life cycle assessment (LCA), forensic science applications, DNA analysis, toxicology, and crime scene investigation, reflecting NTU's focus on industry-aligned and future-ready science disciplines. For many participants, the programme marked their first direct exposure to UK-style postgraduate teaching and research-led learning.

Commenting on the initiative, Prof Gareth Cave, Professor of Chemistry and Project Lead at NTU, said, "The Winter Schools are designed as academic taster experiences, giving students a realistic introduction to postgraduate study at NTU. By combining in-country teaching with live UK laboratory demonstrations, we aim to support informed student choices while strengthening long-term academic collaboration with Indian institutions."

A joint statement from the principals of the three participating colleges said: "Such academic engagements provide our students with early exposure to international postgraduate education. The taster-format sessions and interaction with UK lecturers help students better understand global research and learning environments, while strengthening academic exchange between Indian and UK universities."

The visit reinforces NTU's India engagement strategy by integrating academic collaboration with early postgraduate pathway development, delivering UK postgraduate learning experiences locally, and building sustained connections with Indian students exploring international study opportunities.

Commenting on the workshops, students said: "The teaching approach was very new and different compared to our college, and the comparison with real-life experience was very helpful in understanding the concepts. Life experience was very helpful in understanding the concepts."

"It was a beautiful experience, and I learnt many new things from the sessions and workshops." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)