Geneva, Feb 15 (AP) Mining, oil and metals giant Glencore posted record profits last year on soaring demand for energy products, saying on Wednesday that it will pay out more than USD 7 billion to shareholders.

The Baar, Switzerland-based company said business rebounded from lows during the coronavirus pandemic and rode a spike in demand for oil and natural gas after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey And Syria: Rescue Operations Underway As Death Toll Surpasses 41,000.

Net income soared nearly 250 per cent to USD 17.32 billion last year, Glencore said. Revenue rose 26 per cent to USD 255.98 billion.

Record profits from energy giants like Shell, BP and ExxonMobil last year have stirred calls for those companies to do more to reduce high utility bills for households and businesses and invest more in efforts to cut climate-changing emissions.

Also Read | Russian Bombers Intercepted by NORAD Near Alaska – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The surge in cash generation narrowed Glencore's net debt to USD 100 million, “allowing for today's announcement of USD 7.1 billion ... of shareholder returns” through cash distributions and a share buyback program, CEO Gary Nagle said in a statement.

He also pointed to some potential upsides ahead, including China lifting tough zero-COVID restrictions. That's despite higher inflation and interest rates that present “some risk” to the economic forecast this year.

“China's reopening, however, together with a continued global focus on energy security and decarbonisation (and) electrification, mean that demand for many of our commodities is likely to remain healthy, while supply constraints persist and inventories remain relatively low,” Nagle said.

Glencore also could benefit from US legislation that directs new spending toward technology meant to reduce carbon emissions and a European Union plan to favour greener policies.

Such initiatives “demonstrate the growing need for critical raw materials through to the end of the decade and beyond, necessitating fresh investment in both primary supply and recycling”, Nagle said.

Glencore's record profits come after it reached a deal with authorities in the United States, Britain and Brazil last year to resolve corruption and market manipulation allegations in return for penalties totalling up to USD 1.5 billion. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)