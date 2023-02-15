Ankara, February 15: The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria quake on February 6 has topped 41,000, media reports said.

Over 41,000 people have lost their lives in the devastating quake, of which the Syrian government's Health Ministry reported 1,414 deaths, and 4,400 by the UN humanitarian agency in rebel-held northwestern Syria, The Washington Post reported.

"At least 35,418 people have been killed in the twin quakes, and 13,208 injured are still receiving treatment in our hospitals," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying to Anadolu News Agency. Turkey Earthquake: See What These Nurses Did to Protect Newborns at Hospital When Devastating Quake Hit (Watch Video)

Turkey, Syria Evacuation And Aid

Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 195,962 people had been evacuated. Turkey Earthquake: Two People Pulled Alive From Rubble After Being Trapped for More Than Eight Days (Watch Video).

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said around 100 countries had offered assistance, and 9,046 foreign personnel are working in the disaster zone.

