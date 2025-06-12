Marseille [France], June 12 (ANI): The inaugural edition of Raisina Mediterranean is set to take place in Marseille on June 12 and 13. Hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the CMA CGM Group through its center of excellence dedicated to learning and innovation, TANGRAM, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, India, and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France, the event will bring together more than 250 distinguished participants from 38 countries. This high-level convening will include ministers, former heads of state and government, parliamentarians, senior officials, and leading subject matter experts, an official statement from the Observer Research Foundation noted.

As per the statement, Raisina Mediterranean is envisioned as a platform for meaningful dialogue on issues of regional and global significance. It seeks to explore how the Mediterranean's evolving ties with India and the Indo-Pacific will shape shared futures. With the support of key partners, including Airbus, ORF Middle East, and the Gates Foundation, the forum aims to chart a new course for Mediterranean cooperation, one that reflects the region's strategic centrality in the emerging global order.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

Over two days, participants will engage in conversations on critical issues including regional and inter-regional partnerships in trade, connectivity, maritime cooperation, energy, defence technology, blue growth, and innovation. The goal is to build the foundations of a resilient and interconnected Mediterranean community that can influence global conversations around governance, sustainability, and prosperity.

A key highlight of the forum is the Deep Tech Network at Raisina Mediterranean--a closed-door roundtable connecting deep tech founders, investors, and global partners to tackle urgent challenges such as AI safety, drone defence, climate resilience, and biosecurity. The session will explore solutions across secure infrastructure, sovereign capabilities, and dual-use innovation, creating space to share insights, propose new alliances, and identify immediate opportunities for cross-sector collaboration.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Releases Hotline Number 1800 5691 444, Says 169 Indians and 61 Foreign Nationals Were on Board London-Bound Flight AI171.

The forum will also feature a series of studio sessions, offering deeper insights into niche but consequential themes. These will explore India-Europe defence technology cooperation, the role of the Mediterranean in larger Indo-Pacific connectivity and infrastructure ambitions, the future of maritime trade and investment, evolving trade relationships, and the need for a more equitable dialogue between Africa and the West.

Welcomed by Rodolphe Saade, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, and Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation, India, several distinguished leaders from across the region and beyond will take part in this landmark gathering. Among them are S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, India; Jean-Noel Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France; Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Armenia; Michael Falzon, Minister for Social Policy and

Children's Rights, Malta; Giorgos Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Cyprus; Athanasios Ntokos, National Security Advisor, Greece; Edoardo Rixi, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Italy; Stefanos Gkikas, Deputy Minister for Shipping and Insular Policy, Greece; and Davit Karapetyan, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Armenia.

Other prominent figures participating in the discussions include Marcos Perestrello de Vasconcellos, Member of Parliament, Portugal; Fernando Gutierrez, Member of Parliament, Spain; Natalia Pouzyreff, Member of Parliament, France; Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and former Minister for Information and Broadcasting, India; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament, India; Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, India; Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India; Francesco M. Talo, Special Envoy for IMEC, Italy; and Gerard Mestrallet, Special Envoy of the French President for IMEC.

From the industry and diplomatic sectors, the gathering will also hear from Tanya Saade Zeenny, Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group and President of the CMA CGM Foundation; Tristan Aureau, Head of the Policy Planning Department at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs; and Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India to France and Monaco.

Taking place for the first time in this part of the world, Raisina Mediterranean extends the legacy of the Raisina Dialogue--India's flagship platform on geopolitics and geoeconomics, organised annually by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Over the years, Raisina has successfully travelled to cities including Sydney, Washington, Berlin, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Canberra, engaging global thought leaders in meaningful exchange.

As per the statement, certain open-door sessions at the Raisina Mediterranean will be streamed live on the official Raisina Dialogue X handle (@raisinadialogue) and the Observer Research Foundation YouTube channel.

The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) is a leading Indian think tank with global outreach through its offices in Washington DC and Dubai. ORF provides non-partisan, research-based analysis to policymakers, businesses, and civil society, and plays a vital role in shaping global conversations on key issues.

The CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, true to its corporate purpose, "We imagine better ways to serve a world in motion." The world's 3rd largest shipping company, CMA CGM, serves more than 420 ports across 5 continents with a fleet of over 650 vessels. In 2024, CMA CGM carried over 23 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers.

The CMA CGM Foundation provides humanitarian aid in crises and is committed to education for all and equal opportunities throughout the world. To date, the CMA CGM Foundation has transported 63,000 tons of humanitarian aid to 97 countries and supported over 550 educational projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)