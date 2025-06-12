Mumbai, June 12: Air India flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, had 169 Indians and 61 foreign nationals on board, the airline said after the plane crashed on Thursday, June 12. A total of 242 passengers and crew members were on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area. Air India also released a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information to families of the affected passengers.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," Air India said in a post on X. "We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline added. Air India Plane Crash Caught on Camera: Terrifying Video of Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashing Near Residential Area Surfaces.

Air India Releases Passenger Hotline Number After Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

According to reports, Air India flight AI-171 went down shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, registered VT-ANB and operating a scheduled service to London's Gatwick, crashed just outside the airport perimeter minutes after departure.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a detailed investigation is underway into the plane crash. "There is no confirmed cause of the crash at this stage. A detailed inquiry has been initiated," a DGCA spokesperson told news agency IANS. Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Among Passengers Onboard Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 That Crashed in Meghaninagar, Says Report.

The aircraft took off at 13.39 IST from Runway 23. According to officials, a Mayday call was issued moments after liftoff, but no further communication was received from the cockpit. The flight was being operated by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-time Air India pilot with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

