Balochistan [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): After the deadly blast in a populated area of Balochistan's Khuzdar district, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee expressed deep concern over the bomb blast, which has resulted in the loss of three lives and left five injured.

The blast took place when the people were shopping for Eid.

They further held the authorities accountable for failing to prevent such incidents.

"BYC expresses deep concern over last night's bomb blast at Umber Farooq Road, Kuzdar, which has resulted in the loss of three lives and left five individuals injured. The blast happened when people were shopping for Eid," the BYC stated in a post shared on X.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), is an institution from Balochistan involved in Baloch rights advocacy. It raises its voice against disappearances, extrajudicial killings, military operations, forced displacements, economic oppression, and other atrocities in Balochistan.

The blast has not been claimed by any group.

According to the initial investigation by the police, the explosives were planted on a motorcycle.

The reports stated that a large number of women and children were at the market at the time of the explosion.

They further emphasised that such tragic incidents have been happening routinely in Balochistan, intensifying the genocide of the Baloch people.

"We hold the authorities accountable for failing to prevent such incidents," the BYC added.

On the other hand, those responsible for these horrific crimes are facilitated and given the highest positions in state institutions.

Reportedly, last year, a similar massacre occurred in Mastung, resulting in fifty-seven deaths.

The committee further appealed to the international community to take preemptive measures and hold the perpetrators accountable for these acts of violence against Baloch people.

The entire statement was written with the Stop Baloch Genocide hashtag. (ANI)

