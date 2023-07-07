Karachi [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): The Karachi police arrested a three-member gang that used to loot stocks of cooking oil in a police van, ARY News reported.

The police told the media that over five suspected members of the gangs were named during a raid near the Garden Headquarters on Thursday.

Also Read | Pakistan Rains: Heavy Rainfall Claim 17 Lives, Leave at Least 49 Injured in Punjab.

The apprehended persons include the owner of a go-down, a worker, and a policeman. The police informed further that the armed men in a police van used to loot goods vehicles transporting stocks of cooking oil in District Central, reported ARY News.

ARY News brings updates on current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world.

Also Read | British Tourist Faces 5 Years of Imprisonment for Carving Girlfriend’s Initials Into Colosseum, Begs Forgiveness As the Video Goes Viral.

They also said that dozens of robbery incidents were reported last month. After the robberies, the accused used to hide the cooking oil to the go-down.

The Clifton division police caught two individuals earlier this month in a successful tip-off operation that followed a string of home invasions in the Defence and Clifton region.

The suspects, Ashraf alias Achho and Asif, are accused of leading a gang of thieves that committed many robberies in Karachi's posh area.

Ahmed Chaudhry, superintendent of Police (SP) Clifton, said the three robbers from the Achho gang are allegedly most wanted by the police, according to ARY News.

The police found a significant amount of jewellery and other expensive things during the operation, totalling millions of dollars.

The tools used in the thefts were also seized from the accused by the police.

Clifton SP asserted that the gang consisted of three members and one of their accomplices, Khurshid, was already serving time in jail for his involvement in similar crimes.

In a statement, the police official added that the gang had been active in robberies for nearly 16 years, causing significant losses to the residents of the area, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)