Islamabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Pakistan government on Thursday unveiled the annual economic survey for the outgoing year, recording a healthy growth rate of almost 6 per cent despite political turmoil and economic uncertainty.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail along with other cabinet ministers and officials launched the Pakistan Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2021-22 at a press conference.

The survey showed that the "economic growth of Pakistan was recorded at 5.97 per cent as opposed to the target of 4.8 per cent."

"The economy is on the road to stability and the government will ensure sustainable growth in order to reduce the current account deficit,” the finance minister said.

Ismail also said that the country was in crisis but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government saved Pakistan from the default after coming to power. He said economic sustainability would be ensured.

The survey showed that the current account deficit from July-April during the 2021-22 remained USD 13.8 billion against the deficit of USD 0.5 billion last year and investment to GDP ratio remained 15.1 per cent compared to 14.6 per cent recorded in FY2021.

The total tax collection (Federal & Provincial) grew by 28.1pc to reach Rs 4,821.9 billion during July-March FY2022 as compared to Rs 3,765.0 billion in the comparable period of last year. But the non-tax revenues fell 14.3pc to Rs 1,052.2 billion in July-March FY2022, compared to Rs 1,227.6 billion in the same period the previous year.

Total expenditures grew by 27.0pc to reach Rs 8,439.8 billion in July-March FY2022 against Rs 6,644.6 billion last year. The current expenditures grew by 21.2pc to Rs 7,378.0 billion during July-March FY2022 as compared to Rs 6,085.4 billion in the comparable period of last year.

The fiscal deficit increased to 3.8pc of GDP (Rs 2,565.6 billion) during July-March FY2022 against 3.0pc of GDP (Rs 1,652.0 billion) in the same period of last year. The headline inflation CPI averaged 11.3pc during July-May FY2022 against 8.8pc in the comparable period last year.

The trade deficit increased by 49.6pc in July-April FY2022 to USD 32.9 billion as compared to USD 22.0 billion in the corresponding period last year. During July-April FY2022, the current account posted a deficit of USD 13.8 billion against a deficit of USD 543 million last year.

The survey showed that the total public debt was Rs 44,366 billion at end-March 2022. The domestic debt was Rs 28,076 billion and external public debt was Rs 16,290 billion or USD 88.8 billion at the end of March-2022.

The Pakistan Economic Survey is presented ahead of the budget and it is an annual report on the performance of the economy, focusing in particular on major macroeconomic indicators.

